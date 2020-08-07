The Latest: Darlington approved for fans for Southern 500

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

---

Darlington Raceway has gotten state approval to have fans in the stands when it runs NASCAR's Southern 500 next month.

The state Commerce Department gave the track ''Too Tough To Tame'' an exemption to have up to 8,000 fans in the stands, according to an agency spokesman.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster last week said he was limiting venues to 250 people or 50% of capacity, whichever was less, due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Venues such as Darlington that get exemptions must require wearing masks or face coverings as a condition of entry.

Darlington was the first track to host NASCAR racing last May with two races in a three-day period after missing more than two months due to COVID-19. The Sept. 6 race will be the first of NASCAR's 10-event playoffs and mark Darlington's first-ever season with three NASCAR Cup Series races.

---

The NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference is postponing its fall sports schedule until the spring of 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The league said its impacted sports are men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, field hockey and volleyball.

The conference's President's Council announced the decision Friday. The group had previously chosen to delay fall competition until Sept. 26, but said that due to the continuing threat of the virus, it was imperative for the health of athletes, coaches, fans and campus communities to delay things even further.

The league is made up of 13 schools in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

---

Northwestern returned to the football field for the first time since a false positive for COVID-19 led to 37 players being quarantined and workouts being paused.

Coach Pat Fitzgerald said after the start of camp the Wildcats still are ''batting a thousand'' after a player who tested for the virus last week did not have it after all.

''I think it showed us that our plan and our execution of our plan has been flawless,'' he said.

Fitzgerald was at dinner July 31 when he learned about the positive result and that contact tracing protocols were being enacted. The decision to put workouts on hold was made after team physician Jeff Mjaanes consulted with Northwestern University Health Services doctors.

Fitzgerald said they learned Wednesday afternoon after more tests that no one had the virus. He also said workouts this week would have been lighter anyway. They could have resumed Thursday, but Fitzgerald opted to wait until the start of camp.

''Really proud of our guys with the choices they're making,'' he said. ''It's not a four-hour problem that they're in the building; it's the other 20 hours that I think's a challenge for every college football player and every college student.''

----

North Carolina defensive backs D.J. Ford, Javon Terry and Bryce Watts have opted out of playing this season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe announced in a video call with reporters after Friday's practice. Ford is a redshirt senior who started seven games last year, while Terry appeared in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman. Watts is a junior who sat out last year after transferring from Virginia Tech.

The team had previously announced that offensive lineman Triston Miller would not play due to ''family reasons,'' though it did not elaborate further.

---

The Big Sky Conference postponed its football season to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic and called for the FCS playoffs to be moved to the second semester as well.

The Big Sky's decision all but officially ends any chance of the FCS playoffs, which are an NCAA-sponsored event unlike the College Football Playoff which crowns a champion at the highest level of Division I, being held in the fall. Earlier in the week, the NCAA announced each of its three divisions would determine whether national championship events should be held in fall sports. The NCAA said if more than 50% of schools that compete in a sport did not compete in a regular season, the championship would be canceled.

With the Big Sky's postponement and the Pioneer Football League's decision to not have a conference season earlier in the day, more than 70 of the 127 FCS schools have said they will not play in the fall.

