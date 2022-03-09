Latest bracketology updates for Florida ahead of SEC Tournament

Things are looking pretty grim for Florida basketball’s March Madness hopes ahead of this year’s SEC Tournament. It has been a largely forgettable season for Mike White and his squad, who have suffered through terribly inconsistent play along with some untimely injuries during the course of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Gators began the schedule with six-straight wins before the Oklahoma Sooners broke the spell, but the following loss at home against the Texas Southern Tigers was one that continued to haunt them as they stumbled into the new year. Add in a three-game losing streak to start SEC play — which was pushed back due to COVID protocols — plus injuries to Colin Castleton and Jason Jitoboh, and you have a recipe for a difficult season.

After logging a 19-12 season with an even 9-9 record in conference competition, Florida currently resides beyond the top 50 in the NET rankings at No. 54 — down one spot from our update a few days ago. As such, the Gators have failed to assemble a worth tournament résumé and sit on the outside of the Big Dance looking in going into the SEC Tournament. Here is where five major sports publications think the Orange and Blue sits as Selection Sunday quickly approaches.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi

Florida holds pat in Joe Lunardi’s update, remaining in the “Next Four Out” of his bracketology. Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth and Texas A&M join them in this category.

SEC teams:

No. 2 Auburn (Midwest)

No. 2 Kentucky (East)

No. 3 Tennessee (South)

No. 4 Arkansas (West)

No. 5 Alabama (South)

No. 6 LSU (West)

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm

Once again, little has changed with Jerry Palm’s opinion of the Gators’ chances as he placed Florida his “First Four Out“. Joining them are Wake Forest, VCU and Indiana.

SEC teams:

No. 1 Auburn (Midwest)

No. 2 Kentucky (East)

No. 3 Tennessee (South)

No. 4 Arkansas (West)

No. 5 Alabama (West)

No. 5 LSU (Midwest)

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney

As has been the trend, the Gators also find themselves in Kevin Sweeney’s “Next Four Out” along with Oklahoma, Virginia Tech and UAB.

No. 1 Auburn (East)

No. 2 Kentucky (Midwest)

No. 2 Tennessee (South)

No. 4 Arkansas (West)

No. 5 LSU (east)

No. 6 Alabama (East)

The Athletic's Brian Bennett

Brian Bennett might be the most bullish of the bunch, placing the Gators in his “First Four Out” along with BYU, Indiana and Oklahoma.

SEC teams:

No. 1 Auburn (East)

No. 2 Kentucky (Midwest)

No. 3 Tennessee (South)

No. 4 Arkansas (West)

No. 5 LSU (Midwest)

No. 6 Alabama (East)

USA TODAY Sports' Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson

Finally, Florida remains among the “Next Four Out” along with Saint Louis, Saint Bonaventure, Santa Clara according to Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson. The full bracket is presented below.

