Latest bracket news following UNC’s loss to NC State

Going into Sunday’s game against NC State, the North Carolina Tar Heels were on the wrong side of the bubble and facing a must-win situation.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had UNC as the first team out in the bracket, being jumped by USC. Realistically, UNC needed to win four of its last five to feel safe. Now, it must win out going into the ACC Tournament in a few weeks.

A loss is never a good thing but was this loss to a better NC State team on the road one that killed UNC’s chances? John Gasaway of ESPN.com noted UNC was expected to lose this game, and, while it is on life support, this loss may not have doomed it … just yet:

Seen in one light, North Carolina simply lost a game it was projected to lose. NC State was a 3-point favorite at home against the Tar Heels, per KenPom, and in the end the Wolfpack prevailed by eight. It happens. Then again, UNC’s coming up on the end of the runway. Who knows, running the table the rest of the way and scoring wins over Notre Dame and Florida State on the road, and against Virginia and Duke at home may put the Heels in the field. But there’s no guarantee and, anyway, it’s equally likely a team that has lost five of its past six will not in fact win out. The only probable NCAA tournament team the Heels have defeated is NC State (in Chapel Hill last month). This entire UNC season has been a shock. (updated Feb. 19)

This doesn’t mean UNC is still going to make it or that the loss doesn’t matter. Rather, it was an expected loss. As long as the Tar Heels don’t lose to Florida State or Notre Dame and can get Quad 1 wins over Virginia and potentially Duke, they have a shot.

But it’s still a long shot.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire