Latest bowl projections for Oklahoma and Big 12 programs from College Football News

The Big 12 performed well in the 2021 bowl season, going 5-2, including a 4-2 record against the Power Five. The postseason was capped off with wins by Oklahoma over Oregon, Oklahoma State over Notre Dame, Baylor over Ole Miss, and Texas Tech over Mississippi State.

A little over a month out from the start of the 2022 college football season, College Football News tried its hand at projecting this year’s postseason. Based on their projections, eight of the 10 Big 12 teams will play in postseason bowl games. The only two left out are Texas Tech and Kansas.

Let’s take a look at where College Football News is sending the eight Big 12 representatives.

TCU vs. Purdue: Servpro First Responder Bowl

Sep 14, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Kai Higgins (98) attempts to drag TCU Horned Frogs running back Darius Anderson (6) to the ground during the second half the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. The TCU Horned Frogs defeated the against the Purdue Boilermakers 34 to 13. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

TCU is one of three teams to not reach a bowl game from the Big 12 last season. Many are predicting an improved season from the Horned Frogs, and if College Football News is correct, TCU will be heading to play Purdue. The two sides have met just three times. Purdue picked up wins in 1969 and 1970 and TCU got the win in 2019.

Kansas State vs. Mississippi State: Ticket Smarter Birmingham Bowl

Sep 14, 2019; Starkville, MS, USA;Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) makes a pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Big 12 fared well against the SEC in 2021 with a 2-0 record. Kansas State beat Louisiana Tech in the Texas Bowl last season, but Mississippi State would be a significant step up in competition. The two sides have played four times, most recently a home-and-home in 2018 and 2019, with the road team taking the matchup.

Iowa State vs. Nebraska: Guaranteed Rate Bowl

November 6, 2010; Ames, IA, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jake Williams (83) catches a touchdown pass in the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Jack Trice Stadium. Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

This is one of those games that just makes sense to play regularly, but since Nebraska left for the Big Ten a decade ago, a game that spanned 1896 to 2010 has yet to resume.

West Virginia vs. Tennessee: Auto Zone Liberty Bowl

Sep 1, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Will Grier (7) looks to pass the ball in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bank of America Stadium. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

This would be a fun one. The battle of Appalachia in the postseason. A little over 400 miles separates the two schools. Despite their relative proximity, they’ve only played once, a 2018 win by West Virginia.

Texas vs. Miami: Cheez-It Bowl

Jan 1, 1991; Dallas, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Hurricanes tight end Randy Bethel (93) scores a touchdown over the Texas Longhorns during the 1991 Cotton Bowl with a 46-3 win over Texas. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Texas in the Cheez-It Bowl would be an improvement from their 5-7 season in 2021. However, it would be an underwhelming finish for one of the most overhyped teams in college football. A showdown with another NIL powerbroker at the end of the year would make for an intriguing matchup. Texas and Miami have only faced each other four times and the last time was a 46-3 win by the Hurricanes in 1991.

Baylor vs. Arkansas: TaxAct Texas Bowl

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears running back Abram Smith (7) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

An old Southwest Conference rivalry renewed with Baylor and Arkansas facing off. With high expectations for both schools heading into 2022, a Texas Bowl berth would be disappointing. Baylor is the favorite to win the Big 12 while Arkansas is hoping to build of a strong 2021 season. Arkansas improved from 3-7 in Sam Pittman’s first year to 9-4, a top 25 finish, and an Outback Bowl win. The Bears and the Razorbacks haven’t played since a 9-5 win by Baylor in 1991.

Oklahoma State vs. Utah: Valero Alamo Bowl

OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs the ball during Saturday’s spring finale at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

This game feels like the Spider-Man meme where the two characters point at each other. Both are solid offensively, but Oklahoma State and Utah make their living on the defensive side of the football. The Cowboys and the Utes have played just once, back in 1945. The Cowboys won that game 46-6 in Salt Lake City.

USC vs. Houston: Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma fans may not be interested in watching, but they’ll certainly be tuned into the outcome. Houston, a future Big 12 member, could provide Sooners fans with a gift on their entrance into the conference if they can knock off Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans.

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M: All State Sugar Bowl

Nov 11, 2005; Norman, OK USA; Oklahoma Sooners safety (1) Reggie Smith reacts after making a play the during the 1st quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Tim Heitman

Based on the projections, College Football News believes the Sooners will win the Big 12 but, with two losses, will miss out on the College Football Playoff. Facing the Texas A&M Aggies in the Sugar Bowl would be a nice consolation prize. The Sooners lead the all-time series 19-12, but the Aggies picked up the last win, a 41-13 throttling at the hands of Johnny Manziel. On that day, “Johnny Football” threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 229 yards and two touchdowns for one of the all-time great Cotton Bowl performances.

College Football Playoff

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches a touchdown pass against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) in the third quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Familiar faces reach the College Football Playoff in College Football News bowl projections. Alabama will take on Georgia in one semifinal and Ohio State will face Clemson. CFN predicts that Alabama will advance to face Ohio State, in a matchup of the two best quarterbacks in the country.

