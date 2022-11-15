Latest bowl projections for Oklahoma and the Big 12 from CBS Sports

“Playoffs? Don’t talk about playoffs. You kidding me? I hope we just can win a game.”

One of the great all-time coach rants from former Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Mora feels apt for the Oklahoma Sooners regarding bowl expectations.

After the Sooners won two in a row over Kansas and Iowa State, they moved to one game from bowl eligibility. Since then, they’ve had a two-game losing streak to Baylor and West Virginia that’s clouded the hopes for the rest of the season.

Oklahoma can certainly win each of their final two games. Still, they’ll have to execute far better than they did on Saturday against West Virginia to beat Oklahoma State or Texas Tech n the final two games of the season.

Oklahoma State’s defense is beginning to come on strong and in the same way, Texas Tech’s offense is playing good football of late. While Oklahoma may be favored in both games, the Sooners aren’t a team that can take anyone lightly. So much of what happens over the final two games will come down to execution. If Oklahoma can minimize mistakes or unforced errors like Dillon Gabriel misses and Marvin Mims drops, they should be able to finish the season on a high note.

The operative word being, “should.”

Let’s take a look at CBS Sports latest bowl projections for Oklahoma and the Big 12.

First Responders Bowl: Iowa State vs. UNLV

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) celebrates with team mates after a touchdown against the Ohio Bobcats during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa State bowling after their start to Big 12 play would be quite the surprise. The defense deserves a shot at playing in a bowl game, even if quarterback Hunter Dekkers has tried to give away the season for the Cyclones.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Wisconsin

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables argues a call with an official during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Generally, these two teams are at the top of their respective conferences. Meeting in the postseason, you’d think they’d be playing in a more prestigious bowl game. But this is where Oklahoma and Wisconsin football is at in the year 2022.

Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs. Maryland

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) gestures skyward before the snap against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

If this matchup happens, please let Jalon Daniels be healthy for it. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagavoiloa has put up some big numbers over the last couple of years. Against a Kansas defense that can’t stop anyone, this could be another high-scoring affair.

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Kentucky

Oct 29, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Two teams that had lofty aspirations in 2022 only to fall back into the middle of the pack. This could also be the last opportunity for Will Levis to prove he’s a first round quarterback for the 2023 NFL draft.

Cheez-It Bowl: Texas vs. North Carolina

Nov 5, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn Ewers vs. Drake Maye could be a fun one, but more because Drake Maye has been playing like a Heisman contender. Also, anytime you can get Mack Brown vs. the Longhorns with an opportunity to sour the postseason party, that’s a good time.

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Oregon

Nov 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) breaks away from Washington Huskies cornerback Mishael Powell (23) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

If Spencer Sanders is healthy, this would be a fun time down in San Antonio. If he’s not, or he opts out of the game, I don’t like Oklahoma State’s chances, even if Bo Nix sits out.

Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. LSU

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) makes a pass during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State looks like the frontrunner for the two-seed in the Big 12 title game. Landing in the Sugar Bowl means they fell short once again. A date with the LSU Tigers would make for a fun, physical contest.

Fiesta Bowl - College Football Playoff: TCU vs. Ohio State

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) carries the ball past Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (25) during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

This appears to be the best-case scenario for the TCU Horned Frogs. Getting to the third seed would help them avoid a matchup with TCU, though Ohio State isn’t necessarily an easy matchup.

Peach Bowl - College Football Playoff: Georgia vs. Tennessee

Oct 29, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) passes the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

A rematch of what was arguably the most anticipated game of the year. Don King would love the opportunity to promote the rematch. Would Tennessee have a better handle on Georgia’s defensive approach? Probably not, but it would be fascinating to find out.

