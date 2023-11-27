Latest bowl projections after LSU concludes regular season with win over Texas A&M

LSU’s 2023 season didn’t quite go according to plan, but the team ended the season on a high note by avenging last season’s loss to Texas A&M with a 42-30 victory.

That put the Tigers back at 9-3 for the second year in a row, and coach Brian Kelly’s squad will have the chance to reach the 10-win mark once again in its bowl game, for which it could be without some key players due to opt-outs.

A New Year’s Six bowl is once again not likely to be in the cards for LSU, but the team should still find itself in a solid postseason matchup. Here’s what all the latest bowl projections say about the Tigers.

USA TODAY Sports Network

Bowl: ReliaQuest

Opponent: Clemson

ESPN

Bowl: ReliaQuest

Opponent: Wisconsin (Kyle Bonagura), Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)

CBS Sports

Bowl: ReliaQuest

Opponent: NC State

247Sports

Bowl: ReliaQuest

Opponent: Notre Dame

Action Network

Bowl: ReliaQuest

Opponent: Notre Dame

Fox Sports

Bowl: ReliaQuest

Opponent: Notre Dame

Athlon

Bowl: ReliaQuest

Opponent: Notre Dame

