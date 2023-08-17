Latest bowl projection pits Auburn against former coach

College football experts from across the country all seem to agree that Auburn will be an improved team next season following the hire of Hugh Freeze.

The 2023 season has yet to unfold, but many outlets are beginning to submit their picks for postseason bowl games. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports is one of the latest writers to do just that and believes that Auburn will be one of 12 SEC teams to earn a postseason bid.

Where will Auburn end up this postseason? Palm predicts that the Tigers will end their season in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl facing none other than the North Carolina Tar Heels.

North Carolina is expected to have a high-profile offense this season, but the hypothetical storyline here is that Auburn would face off with former head coach Gene Chizik, who serves as the Tar Heels’ defensive coordinator.

Which SEC teams will join Auburn in bowl season? Here’s a look at where Jerry Palm of CBS Sports believes each team will end their season in a bowl game.

Alabama

Projection: Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (CFP Semi-final)

CBS Sports projects Alabama to return to the College Football Playoff in 2023, but do they get a favorable draw with their opponent? Michigan has appeared in the College Football Playoff in two straight seasons, and has high hopes of winning the whole thing.

Projection: Music City Bowl vs. Maryland

This would be a great bowl matchup for those who truly enjoy great quarterback play. Arkansas‘ KJ Jefferson is considered to be one of the SEC’s top signal callers, while Taulia Tagovailoa has become one of the premier arms in the Big Ten.

Florida

Projection: None

Florida missing a bowl game is incredbly rare, but that may be the case this season. Florida will be warming up a new quarterback in Graham Mertz, and mixing in the fact that Florida has to play Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, and Florida State, it may be a tough season in Gainesville.

Georgia

Projection: Sugar Bowl vs. Ohio State

Last season’s College Football Playoff featured a meeting between the Bulldogs and Buckeyes that will be discussed for years. Ohio State had a multiple-possession lead on several occasions before Georgia stormed back to take a late advantage. The nail in the coffin was a missed 50-yard field goal by Ohio State with 0:04 remaining. Who is hoping for a sequel?

Projection: Liberty vs. Texas Tech

The Liberty Bowl is usually reserved for SEC teams with six or seven wins in the regular season. Between Kentucky and Florida, it appears that the Wildcats will have the advantage for the spot.

LSU

Projection: Orange Bowl vs. Florida State

These two teams will open the season against each other in September, but it may not be the only battle we get to see between these programs. Florida State is on the rise, and will be filled with energy if an Orange Bowl bid is indeed in their future. An Orange Bowl berth would signify another 10-win season for LSU, which will make the locals happy.

Mississippi State

Projection: Birmingham Bowl vs. Wake Forest

The 2023 season will be a transition year for Mississippi State, as the program will adjust to the philosophy of new head coach Zach Arnett. However, the Bulldogs will still have a talented squad that is worthy of another bowl trip.

Missouri

Projection: Independence Bowl vs. Tulane

The Tigers look to get over the hump in 2023 by winning more than six games for the first time under Eli Drinkwitz’s command. This bowl scenario would mean a disappointing season is ahead for Tulane, who upset USC in the Cotton Bowl last season.

Projection: Gator Bowl vs. Miami

Ole Miss has high expectations as they plan to compete with Alabama and LSU in the SEC West. However, a New Year’s Day Bowl would be considered a great outcome for the Rebels.

South Carolina

Projection: Texas Bowl vs. TCU

This would be an odd destination for South Carolina’s postseason trip, as the Texas Bowl usually chooses teams from the SEC West for their annual game. This matchup would be fun, regardless, as the Horned Frogs look to bounce back from their College Football Playoff National Championship appearance last season.

Tennessee

Projection: Citrus Bowl vs. Wisconsin

On a normal year, a Citrus Bowl berth would go over well in Tennessee‘s camp. However, after last season’s success, the Volunteers are hoping to land in the College Football Playoff top-4. A solid battle with Luke Fickell’s Badgers would be fun to watch if such scenario happens.

Texas A&M

Projection: Reliquest Bowl vs. Iowa

Texas A&M has not appeared in a bowl game in two seasons, and Aggies fans are hungry. The Aggies are projected to have their best season under Jimbo Fisher this season, and a New Year’s bowl in Florida would be a welcomed sight.

Vanderbilt

Projection: None

Like Texas A&M, it has been a few years since Vanderbilt has appeared in a bowl game. Four seasons to be exact. The Commodores were on the cusp of earning a bid last season by finishing 5-7, and is looking to earn their first bowl invite under Clark Lea. It appears that Missouri and Kentucky will grab the last two bowl slots, however.

