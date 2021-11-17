Latest bowl projection for Auburn football after Mississippi State loss

The Auburn Tigers may be in a worse bowl game than they thought a few weeks ago.

After losses at Texas A&M and at home against Mississippi State, Auburn’s season has a different vibe around it going into the second to last game of the season this Saturday against South Carolina.

In USA TODAY’s latest college football bowl projection by Erick Smith, the Auburn Tigers are slated to play in the Gator Bowl against Clemson.

Auburn fans may roll their eyes at this matchup because several years ago, fans were upset with how often Auburn and Clemson played each other despite being in separate conferences.

See a full list of the bowl projections below.

