Latest bowl game projections have Alabama in an odd spot

Alabama football’s win over Texas A&M puts the Crimson Tide in a great position to represent the SEC West in the conference championship game. There’s a chance that the outcome of that game will determine who is in and out of the College Football Playoff.

The latest bowl game projections (subscription required) from ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura have the Tide just missing the playoffs.

Both Schlabach and Bonagura have Alabama playing in the Peach Bowl, but against different opponents.

Schlabach has the Crimson Tide facing Oklahoma, a team that currently is the favorite to win the Big 12. There’s no explanation as to why the Sooners miss the playoffs, but this would be the second consecutive season Alabama plays the Big 12 champion – last season, the Tide defeated Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

Bonagura, however, has Alabama taking on Air Force. This would be the first time these two programs have met.

