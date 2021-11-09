Latest Bowl Game predictions for every SEC football team

The 2021 college football season seemed to have just gotten started, but here we are with only three weeks remaining in the regular season. Now, sights begin to narrow on where each team could end the season – hopefully with a Bowl game win.

Some teams are bowl eligible, with a minimum of six wins, others are already considered ruled out, then there are others who are fighting to compete for the chance to play beyond Bowl Season.

We have compiled the latest projections from experts and outlets to show where each SEC team might play after the regular season.

Alabama

College Football News: Sugar Bowl (vs. Oklahoma State)

CBS Sports: Sugar Bowl (vs. Oklahoma State)

Athlon Sports: Sugar Bowl (vs. Oklahoma State)

Sporting News: Sugar Bowl (vs. Oklahoma State)

Arkansas

College Football News: Gator Bowl (vs. Wake Forest)

CBS Sports: Music City Bowl (vs. Penn State)

Athlon Sports: Music City Bowl (vs. Iowa)

Sporting News: Texas Bowl (vs. Iowa State)

Auburn

College Football News: Outback Bowl (vs. Penn State)

CBS Sports: Gator Bowl (vs. Miami)

Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl (vs. Texas)

Sporting News: Outback Bowl (vs. Wisconsin)

Florida

College Football News: Liberty Bowl (vs. West Virginia)

CBS Sports: Duke’s Mayo Bowl (vs. Clemson)

Athlon Sports: Gator Bowl (vs. Clemson)

Sporting News: Liberty Bowl (vs. Texas)

Georgia

College Football News: Orange Bowl (vs. Cincinnati)

CBS Sports: Orange Bowl (vs. Cincinnati)

Athlon Sports: Cotton Bowl (vs. Cincinnati)

Sporting News: Orange Bowl (vs. Cincinnati)

Kentucky

College Football News: Duke’s Mayo Bowl (vs. North Carolina)

CBS Sports: Outback Bowl (vs. Wisconsin)

Athlon Sports: OutbackBowl (vs. Penn State)

Sporting News: Music City Bowl (vs. Iowa)

LSU

College Football News: N/A

CBS Sports: N/A

Athlon Sports: Gasparilla Bowl (vs. Louisville)

Sporting News: N/A

Ole Miss

College Football News: Outback Bowl (vs. Indiana)

CBS Sports: Peach Bowl (vs. Michigan)

Athlon Sports: Citrus Bowl (vs. Wisconsin)

Sporting News: Citrus Bowl (vs. Penn State)

Mississippi State

College Football News: Armed Forces Bowl (vs. Tulsa)

CBS Sports: Liberty Bowl (vs. Kansas State)

Athlon Sports: Liberty Bowl (vs. West Virginia)

Sporting News: Birmingham Bowl (vs. Houston)

Missouri

College Football News: N/A

CBS Sports: Birmingham Bowl (vs. Eastern Michigan)

Athlon Sports: N/A

Sporting News: N/A

South Carolina

College Football News: Union Home Mortgage Bowl (vs. Louisville)

CBS Sports: N/A

Athlon Sports: Birmingham Bowl (vs. Houston)

Sporting News: N/A

Tennessee

College Football News: Music City Bowl (vs. Minnesota)

CBS Sports: Texas Bowl (vs. Texas)

Athlon Sports: Duke’s Mayo Bowl (vs. North Carolina State)

Sporting News: Gator Bowl (vs. Wake Forest)

Texas A&M

College Football News: Fiesta Bowl (vs. North Carolina State)

CBS Sports: Citrus Bowl (vs. Iowa)

Athlon Sports: Fiesta Bowl (vs. Notre Dame)

Sporting News: Fiesta Bowl (vs. Michigan)

Vanderbilt

College Football News: N/A

CBS Sports: N/A

Athlon Sports: N/A

Sporting News: N/A

