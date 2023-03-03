With latest Big Ten loss, Rutgers basketball continues KenPom slide

Following a shocking 75-74 loss at Minnesota on Thursday night, Rutgers basketball has tumbled in the latest KenPom Rankings update.

Rutgers is now No. 37 in the latest Ken Pom rankings after losing at Minnesota. Up 72-64 with 54 seconds remaining in the game, the Scarlet Knights simply collapsed on the road after dominating the game’s opening 39 minutes. But poor free throw shooting, turnovers and defensive lapses led to the Golden Gophers pulling out a buzzer beater win.

Rutgers is now 18-12 (12-9 Big Ten) on the season. With Thursday’s loss, the once solid NCAA Tournament outlook is very much up in the air. It was assumed that Rutgers would beat Minnesota, the team with the worst record in the Big Ten.

Now with the loss, Rutgers is in a spot where they might need to beat Northwestern on Sunday or win a game in the Big Ten Tournament.

Related

Antwann Hill Jr. discusses Rutgers football offer and where things stand with Ohio State

Could Rutgers tumble out of the NCAA Tournament outlook entirely? It is certainly possible. But Rutgers has been solidly a No. 11 seed in the latest March Madness projections and one win (either against Northwestern or in the Big Ten Tournament) is likely enough to hold serve for the NCAA Tournament seeding.

With that being said, two losses (Big Ten regular season finale and then the conference tournament) might see Rutgers drop and become a play-in team for a second straight season.

Related

What Big Ten teams are ranked in the top 60 of the latest ESPN BPI update?

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire