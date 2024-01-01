The latest betting odds as Wisconsin takes on LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl

Wisconsin and LSU do battle on New Year’s Day in Florida as the teams square off in the ReliaQuest bowl. As is customary around bowl season, both squads will be missing key contributors headlined by Wisconsin missing running back Braelon Allen who is headed for the NFL, and the Tigers going without Heisman winner Jayden Daniels who is also preparing for the next level.

The betting odds have slowly moved in Wisconsin’s favor throughout the week, as the line began with LSU seen as double-digit favorites. Currently, across a number of books, the most popular line is sitting at LSU -9, meaning the Tigers are nine-point favorites on Monday.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire