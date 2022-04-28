Latest Bears salary cap update ahead of 2022 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2022 NFL draft, which kicks off Thursday, April 28. Chicago doesn’t have any first-round picks, but they do have a pair of selections in Round 2, as well as a high pick in the third round.

The Bears had one of the best salary cap situations ahead of free agency. And while general manager Ryan Poles made plenty of moves, there weren’t any significant splashes that depleted their salary cap for the 2022 season. Where things currently stand, Chicago is in a good place with the cap.

According to the NFLPA’s public salary cap report, the Bears currently have $13.48 million in available salary cap space with just 64 players currently on the roster.

It’s more than enough to sign their new rookie class — which currently would consist of just six players — and gives Chicago some freedom to make some additional moves in free agency to add a slew of undrafted free agents or veterans.

