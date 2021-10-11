Latest Bears injury updates on Justin Fields, Germain Ifedi and more

The Chicago Bears pulled off an impressive 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, where all three phases played a key role in the upset to bring the Bears to 3-2 on the season.

But Chicago didn’t escape without some injuries, including rookie quarterback Justin Fields, whose toughness was on display throughout the entire game.

While Matt Nagy didn’t provide any injury updates on Monday, which has been consistent this season, here’s the latest about injuries to several Bears players from Sunday’s win against the Raiders.

QB Justin Fields

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Justin Fields was a warrior in Chicago’s impressive road win against the Raiders. After taking a shot to the ribs that knocked the wind out of him, Fields hyperextended his left knee in the second quarter. Fans feared the worst. But Fields was back after two plays, and he played the rest of the game with a hyperextended knee.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Fields underwent tests on that left knee on Monday, and there was good news. Fields “should be good to go,” which is great news as the Bears prepare to face the rival Packers.

#Bears QB Justin Fields underwent tests today on the left knee he hyperextended Sunday, and sources say he should be good to go. Matt Nagy praised the toughness of Fields, who suffered the injury in the second quarter but missed just two plays in a big win over the #Raiders. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2021

RT Germain Ifedi

AP Photo/David Berding

Story continues

Bears right tackle Germain Ifedi suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s win. The injury happened while he was pass blocking for Justin Fields, who delivered a huge third down completion to Allen Robinson. While Ifedi was able to walk off the field under his own power, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Elijah Wilkinson took over at right tackle for Ifedi, where he did a solid job with an offensive line that was impressive for the second straight week. While Nagy offered no updates on Ifedi, we’ll know more Wednesday when the first injury report is released. If he can’t go, the Bears have reliable depth in Wilkinson.

LB Jeremiah Attaochu

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday’s win over the Raiders. With Attaochu’s injury, that opens the door for second-year pro Trevis Gipson to get more reps behind Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. Gipson recorded a sack for the second straight game bringing his season total to 2, and he’s shown a ton of promise early in Year 2. The Bears pass rush has been dominant this season with 18 sacks through five games. While we don’t know the extend of Attaochu’s pec injury, it’s safe to assume it could sideline him for Sunday’s game against the Packers. Which means it’ll be Gipson getting more reps.

LB Caleb Johnson

Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

Undrafted rookie linebacker Caleb Johnson was one of the pleasant surprises who made the Bears’ 53-man roster. Johnson was served primarily on special teams, where he’s been a solid contributor. Johnson suffered a knee injury following a kickoff return, where he was helped off the field and carted to the locker room. The hope is Johnson’s injury isn’t season-ending, but we won’t know more until as early as Wednesday.

1

1