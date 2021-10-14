Latest Bears injury updates on Justin Fields, Allen Robinson and more

The Chicago Bears are coming off an impressive 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, where all three phases played a key role in the upset to bring the Bears to 3-2 on the season.

As the Bears prepare to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, there are several injury situations worth monitoring for the remainder of the week, including starters Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson and Akiem Hicks.

Here’s the latest about injuries to several Bears players heading into a Week 6 divisional showdown against the Packers.

QB Justin Fields (knee)

Justin Fields took a few shots in last Sunday’s win against the Raiders, including one to the ribs and he also hyperextended his left knee. While there was some concern about his knee, the MRI came back negative. Fields is on track to play against the Packers telling reporters, “I’ll be good by Sunday,” noting that there was still some soreness.

#Bears QB Justin Fields on his hyperextended knee: "I’ll be good by Sunday." Fields said he's a little sore all around after taking some shots last week. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 13, 2021

WR Allen Robinson (ankle)

Wide receiver Allen Robinson was a surprise addition to Wednesday’s injury report, where he’s listed with an ankle injury. Robinson didn’t practice Wednesday, which means it’ll be worth monitoring him for the duration of the week. While the Bears have been a primarily run offense, that could surely change Sunday against the Packers, especially if Aaron Rodgers gets Green Bay out to an early lead. If that’s the case, Chicago needs its best receiver out on the field.

OLB Khalil Mack (foot)

Khalil Mack has been a regular on the injury report dating back to last season. The only difference is Mack hasn’t appeared limited by injuries come game day. Mack has been dealing with a foot injury sustained back in Week 4’s win against the Lions. But it didn’t stop him last week against the Raiders, and it shouldn’t stop him heading into an important divisional showdown against the Packers.

DT Akiem Hicks (groin)

There’s not as much confidence about defensive tackle Akiem Hicks’ availability after he missed Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury. Hicks suffered the injury on his first snap in a Week 4 win against the Lions, and he missed last week’s game against the Raiders. It’ll be worth monitoring Hicks and whether he participates at some point this week. If Hicks is healthy, the Bears would certainly benefit from having one of their best defensive lineman against Green Bay.

RT Germain Ifedi (knee)

The Bears placed right tackle Germain Ifedi on injured reserve on Wednesday. Ifedi suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s win against the Raiders, but the good news is it wasn’t a season-ending injury. Ifedi will miss at least the next three games on IR, but the Bears offensive line should be in good hands with Elijah Wilkinson, who filled in for Ifedi against the Raiders. Chicago’s O-line has been thriving over the last couple of games, and they’ll face another test against the Packers.

OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (pec)

While there was good news on Ifedi, the same can’t be said for outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, who suffered a torn pec against the Raiders that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Attaochu served as the primary reserve at edge rusher behind Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. With Attaochu’s injury, look for second-year pro Trevis Gipson, who has recorded a sack in back-to-back games, to see increased reps. Chicago also promoted undrafted rookie Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster, where he could see some reps.

ILB Caleb Johnson (knee)

When undrafted rookie Caleb Johnson suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s game against the Raiders, it didn’t look good. Johnson appeared to be in a lot of pain and was carted to the locker room. But the good news is not only was the injury not season-ending, but Johnson could be back soon. The fact the Bears didn’t place Johnson on IR speaks volumes, and he’s considered week-to-week. Johnson was served primarily on special teams, where he’s been a solid contributor,.

#Bears rookie ILB Caleb Johnson (knee) is week-to-week after leaving Sunday's win in Las Vegas with an injury. That's positive news. He may miss a game or two, but will be back soon and he leads the team with 5 special teams tackles, 4 of them solos. Impressive young player. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 13, 2021

TE J.P. Holtz (quad)

Tight end J.P. Holtz is arguably the Bears’ best blocking tight end, so when he and Jesse James missed Sunday’s game against the Raiders, Chicago had to improvise. They brought offensive lineman Alex Bar in as a tight end to serve as extra blocking in the run game or pass protection. While James didn’t appear on the injury report, Holtz once again didn’t practice Wednesday with a quad injury. It’ll certainly be worth monitoring this week.

RB David Montgomery (knee)

Running back David Montgomery will be sidelined for at least the next two games as he’s currently on injured reserve with a knee sprain sustained against the Lions in Week 4. But the run game appears to be in good hands with Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert, who combined for 139 rushing yards on 34 carries and a score against the Raiders. Montgomery was expected to miss 3-5 weeks, and with the success of the run game with Williams and Herbert, it wouldn’t be a surprise to have the Bears be cautious with Montgomery’s return with a potential return after the bye week.

