The Latest: Badgers unsure when Cephus will rejoin team

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Latest on Wisconsin reinstating receiver Quintez Cephus following his acquittal on sexual assault charges (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Wisconsin football officials say they don't have any information on when reinstated receiver Quintez Cephus might rejoin the team.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced Monday she had decided to allow Cephus to return to school after a jury acquitted him earlier this month of sexual assault charges. He was expelled earlier this year for violating the school's non-academic misconduct code.

Coach Paul Chryst has said he would welcome Cephus back.

Wisconsin football spokesman Brian Lucas said he didn't have the answer when asked when Cephus would rejoin the team. Lucas said he has canceled a previously scheduled post-practice news conference Monday with players.

10:15 a.m.

Former Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus has been cleared to return to school after a jury acquitted him of sexual assault charges.

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced the decision Monday. The school says it obtained information that wasn't provided during a student conduct review. The statement said sanctions against Cephus have been ''reduced'' and his expulsion has been lifted. The statement didn't elaborate.

Cephus was suspended from the football team in August 2018 after he was charged. He was expelled from the university earlier this year for violating its nonacademic misconduct policies.

A jury acquitted him of the charges Aug. 2. His attorneys have been pressuring Blank to let him return.

Blank says she hopes the decision doesn't deter sexual assault victims from coming forward.