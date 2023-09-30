The latest from Auburn on Georgia football's Javon Bullard, Ladd McConkey and others

AUBURN, Ala. — Georgia football safety Javon Bullard teased on his Instagram story Thursday his two games out of the Bulldogs lineup due to an ankle injury were coming to an end.

“I’m back,” he wrote with music playing from a song by rapper Big Scarr.

Bullard was back on the field pregame at least. He walked the perimeter of the field here early in pregame warmups and then jogged up and down. Bullard left the Week 2 against Ball State in the first quarter with the ankle injury and has missed the last two games.

He spent time talking with safeties coach Will Muschamp on the side while other DBs were doing work on the field. He later was fully dressed out for the game.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey was dressed out for warmups and with the others at his position going through their paces. He sidestepped a staffer lining up against the receivers and caught a pass. McConkey was fully dressed out later and back with others to catch punts.

He has missed all four games due to a back injury, but has practiced this week.

"It's been a walk before you run, run before you sprint and then sprint and get contact,” coach Kirby Smart said. “We're kind of in stages of that. It's one of those things where we don't know what's going to cause it to frustrate him or bother him. He has to trust it, and he's doing exactly what the doctors have told him and the experts have told him.”

Other injury updates (more to come):

-Tight end Lawson Luckie (ankle) is warming up.

-Walk-on wide receiver/returner Mekhi Mews is warming up. There was a report that he was in a boot earlier this week.

-Running back Kendall Milton (MCL) is fully dressed out for pregame.

--Defensive end and top pass rusher Mykel Williams (sickness) is also dressed out and warming up.

--No sign of running back Roderick Robinson (ankle)

--Offensive tackle Austin Blaske (knee) is dressed out.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: The latest on injured Georgia football players including Javon Bullard