The latest Associated Press poll is out. Did Auburn make the cut?

After a wild weekend of college football action, several SEC teams find themselves in the Associated Press top 25 poll.

Auburn, however, is not one of them.

The Tigers earned a sloppy win over the California Golden Bears last Saturday at California Memorial Stadium to move to 2-0 on the season. Auburn gained just 230 yards of offense and committed four turnovers in the win. Unfortunately, the performance kicked Auburn out of the “receiving votes” category heading into week three’s action.

Georgia remains in the top spot of this week’s poll after knocking off Ball State, 45-3, on Saturday. The biggest mover this week is the Texas Longhorns, who advanced seven spots to No. 4 after taking down Alabama, 34-24 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Five SEC teams make up this week’s AP poll, with Arkansas and Mississippi State knocking on the door.

Auburn will have the opportunity to return to AP poll consideration next Saturday when it hosts Samford at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers will need a strong showing in order to build confidence ahead of their trip to Texas A&M on Sept. 23.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire