Latest AP Top 25 Poll sees a minor shake up in the Top 4

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) is coming off its second consecutive win after taking care of the Abilene Christian Wildcats 38-10 in the Aggies’ final game in Kyle Field this season and the first win for interim head coach Elijah Robinson, nearly a week after Jimbo Fisher’s firing.

While Texas A&M is way on the outside looking in, the SEC as a whole continued to represent in the newest AP Top 25 Poll, including the red-hot Alabama Crimson Tide, who demolished Chattanooga with an excellent chance to take on top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship game for a shot at the College Football Playoffs.

After defeating Abilene Christian 38-10, Texas A&M surprisingly received six votes in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll after winning two in a row before taking on the 14th-ranked LSU this Saturday; the Aggies at least deserve respect for reaching bowl eligibility among all the chaos surrounding Fisher’s dismissal.

Elsewhere in the poll, Texas A&M’s future SEC opponent, Oklahoma, rose four spots to No. 13 after narrowly escaping BYU 31-24. After falling to the now 4th-ranked Washington Huskies, Oregon State dropped to No. 15, but taking all of the oxygen out of the weekend, Florida State’s starting quarterback Jordan Travis sustained a brutal leg injury, as one of the hardest working and likable student-athletes in the country saw his season end in the worst way possible.

The Top 5 remains saw a minor change: Washington rose to No. 4, while Michigan dropped one spot to No. 3, ahead of their huge season finale matchup against No. 2 Ohio State in “The Game.”

Below is a look at the full latest AP Top 25 Poll update following Week 12:

🚨Week 13 College Football AP Poll🚨 pic.twitter.com/MAGgZXXGxI — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 19, 2023

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Utah 69, NC State 66, UNLV 56, SMU 49, North Carolina 26, Clemson 20, Kansas 7, Fresno St. 6, New Mexico St. 3, UCLA 1, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1.

