Latest AP Top 25 Poll released

Despite defeating South Carolina on Saturday and extending its win streak to four games, Clemson remains unranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Sunday.

After beating the Gamecocks 16-7 on Saturday, Clemson received 57 votes in this week’s AP Poll and would be No. 27 if the poll extended that far. Clemson was ranked No. 9 coming into the 2023 season but hasn’t been ranked since the Week 2 poll following the team’s 28-7 loss to Duke. This year is the first since 2010 that Clemson is unranked after rivalry weekend.

Clemson entered Saturday’s game against the Gamecocks ranked No. 24 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be updated on Tuesday. With the win over South Carolina, Clemson finished 4-0 in the month of November, propelling it to an 8-4 regular season record.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will not play in the ACC Championship game, so they will have to sit and wait to hear what bowl game they are bound for following conference championship weekend.

Here is the full Week 13 AP Poll:

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire