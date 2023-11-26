Latest AP Top 25 Poll sees a change of scenery in the Top 4

Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4 SEC) finished the 2023 regular season in disappointing fashion, falling 42-30 to No. 13 LSU behind the quarterback and Heisman favorite Jayden Daniels’ four-touchdown performance, as interim head coach Elijah Robinson will finish the year at 1-1, yet a bowl game awaits.

While Texas A&M is way on the outside looking in, the SEC as a whole continued to represent in the newest AP Top 25 Poll, including Alabama’s last-second miraculous win on the road vs. an unranked Auburn team, who will now take on top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship game for a shot at the College Football Playoffs.

Finishing the 2023 regular season in a similar fashion, the Aggies struggled immensely against the pass, as a lack of depth and size in the secondary plagued the team four out of the five losses the program sustained. While Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork continues his search for the program’s 31st head coach, the recent debacle regarding the potential hire of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was just plain bizarre.

Ahead of the final College Football Playoff Poll after the conclusion of Championship weekend, Michigan, Washington, Florida State, and Oregon moved up one spot each as the 2, 3, 4, and 5 spots, as undefeated Georiga continues its rain at No.1.

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Tennessee 98, Clemson 57, Kansas St. 41, Utah 40, Troy 7, Kansas 6, New Mexico St. 5, Kentucky 4, Memphis 1, North Carolina 1, Miami (Ohio) 1.

