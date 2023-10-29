Advertisement

Latest AP Top 25 Poll released

The latest AP Top 25 Poll was released on Sunday after Week 9.

Sitting at 4-4 on the year, Clemson is not ranked and did not receive any votes. The Tigers lost their second consecutive game on Saturday when they fell to NC State 24-17 on the road.

There are two ACC teams in this week’s Top 25 —No. 4 Florida State and No. 15 Louisville.

Clemson was ranked No. 9 coming into the 2023 season but hasn’t been ranked since the Week 2 poll following the 28-7 loss to Duke.

With four losses on the season thus far, the Tigers will host No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday at noon.

Here is the full AP Poll for this week:

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Ohio State

  4. Florida State

  5. Washington

  6. Oregon

  7. Texas

  8. Alabama

  9. Penn State

  10. Oklahoma

  11. Ole Miss

  12. Notre Dame

  13. LSU

  14. Missouri

  15. Louisville

  16. Oregon State

  17. Air Force

  18. Utah

  19. Tennessee

  20. UCLA

  21. Tulane

  22. Kansas

  23. James Madison

  24. Southern Cal

  25. Kansas State

