Latest AP Top 25 Poll released

The latest AP Top 25 Poll was released on Sunday after Week 9.

Sitting at 4-4 on the year, Clemson is not ranked and did not receive any votes. The Tigers lost their second consecutive game on Saturday when they fell to NC State 24-17 on the road.

There are two ACC teams in this week’s Top 25 —No. 4 Florida State and No. 15 Louisville.

Clemson was ranked No. 9 coming into the 2023 season but hasn’t been ranked since the Week 2 poll following the 28-7 loss to Duke.

With four losses on the season thus far, the Tigers will host No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday at noon.

Here is the full AP Poll for this week:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Oregon Texas Alabama Penn State Oklahoma Ole Miss Notre Dame LSU Missouri Louisville Oregon State Air Force Utah Tennessee UCLA Tulane Kansas James Madison Southern Cal Kansas State

