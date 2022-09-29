Latest update from Alvin Kamara’s Las Vegas battery case

A Las Vegas battery case for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three others, including Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chis Lammons, was delayed yet again, making a 2022 suspension unlikely but not impossible for the five-time Pro Bowler.

8 News Now’s David Charns reported from court proceedings in Nevada on Thursday, Sept. 29, where Kamara and the other defendants in the case were not required to attend. The case has been delayed yet again with a dozen lawyers involved in negotiations — both sides will regroup on Nov. 9, two days after Kamara’s Monday night game with the Baltimore Ravens. The Saints have a road game with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 13, so this shouldn’t factor into Kamara’s availability even if he is required to attend the court date.

The more frequently this case is stretched out, the lower chances become for a suspension during the 2022 season. With few exceptions, the NFL’s standard process has been to wait on a legal resolution before handing down disciplinary fines or suspensions. So if this continues to drag out, and it appears that it will, any suspension Kamara may eventually receive could be delayed until 2023. For now, it’s not much to worry about.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire