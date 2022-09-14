UPDATE: The latest on Alabama recruiting targets and upcoming decision dates

Alabama has been fairly quiet since landing commitments from the monstrous offensive linemen in Miles McVay and Raymond Pulido. Defensive lineman Edric Hill also committed to the Crimson Tide several weeks ago. Now, the Crimson Tide is working on landing commitments from several of the nation’s best prospects.

In all likelihood, Alabama will finish with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class barring something unexpected. The coaching staff has been able to land at least one recruit for each position. They aren’t done though as numerous recruits still have Alabama in the mix.

Some of the recruits that have been closely linked to the Crimson Tide are Cormani McClain, Jalen Hale, and Keon Keeley. All three of those recruits can be seen as priority targets. The expectation is that each will make a trip to Tuscaloosa at some point during the season. Hale visited for the Utah State game. Keeley is expected to take an official visit to Alabama on October 8. McClain will also be in town the second weekend in October.

Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at some of Alabama’s targets and several commitment dates to keep a close eye on.

Jalen Hale

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As I mentioned earlier, Hale took an official visit to Alabama for their week one matchup against Utah State. This past weekend, he took an official visit to Texas. He will take his final official visit this weekend with Texas A&M. Soon after, he will announce his commitment on Sept. 19. Alabama is the favorite according to On3’s RPM. The Tide holds a slight lead over Texas at a 50.7% likelihood to land Hale.

Demitrius Bell

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK

Bell is down to six schools: Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee. He recently received an offer from Georgia and also took a visit to Athens this past weekend. There isn’t a clear-cut leader in his recruitment at this time. His recruitment has been silent for the most part. We will keep you updated as more information is provided.

Keon Keeley

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing has changed since Keeley announced his decommitment from Notre Dame. The talented, 6-foot-6 edge rusher has since taken visits to Ohio State and Florida. However, he will also take an official visit to Alabama on October 8. The Crimson Tide has five crystal ball predictions in their favor at this time. One has to like Alabama’s chances to land Keeley.

Cormani McClain

ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER

Alabama is still in the mix to land the nation’s top-rated cornerback in Cormani McClain. As of late, he has been trending towards Florida. However, he has kept his recruitment quiet and won’t make a decision until after his senior season. McClain is scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama on Oct. 7. I think Alabama is still very much in play to land the Florida native.

Jordan Renaud

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama coaching staff seems to be really high on Renaud. He took an unofficial visit to Alabama on June 24. The only other visit that he has made was an official to Oklahoma this past weekend. He is set to announce his commitment on Sept. 19. This is a two-team race between the Sooners and Tide. According to On3’s RPM, Alabama does hold a sizable lead to land him at a 97.1% likelihood.

Bryce Thornton

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Thornton recently set his commitment date for Oct. 13. He is also down to two schools: Alabama and Florida. He has visited both schools multiple times. He is set to visit Alabama on Oct. 7 and Florida on Oct. 21. As of right now, Florida holds a decisive lead according to On3’s RPM. The Gators have a 90.7% likelihood of landing Thornton. Alabama has some ground to make up, but they have the time to do so.

Duce Robinson

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

One of the nation’s best tight ends is Duce Robinson. Many expect that he will land at USC. However, he is still taking official visits to other schools. He was in Austin this past weekend for Texas’ matchup against Alabama. On Sept. 24, he will take an official visit to Georgia. Then, he will conclude his list of scheduled official visits with Alabama on Oct. 8. Robinson also plays baseball. Alabama has offered him to play both sports. Also, I believe that Alabama’s goal is to sign two tight ends in this class.

