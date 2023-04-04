Latest on Aaron Rodgers stalemate between Packers and Jets 'GMFB'
"GMFB" shares the latest on quarterback Aaron Rodgers' stalemate between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets.
"GMFB" shares the latest on quarterback Aaron Rodgers' stalemate between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald take a way-too-early look at the 2023 NFL season by giving their dark horse predictions for AFC and NFC champions, MVP, rushing and receiving leaders and coach of the year.
A source told Yahoo Sports that "the next week or so" is a realistic window to expect a deal to get done between the Packers and Jets. If it doesn't, here's the big date to watch.
If for whatever reason New York can't land its No. 1 target, these are the fallback options — and one is way better than the others.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas spoke about Aaron Rodgers trade conversations with the Packers.
Allen Lazard has been a favorite of Aaron Rodgers for multiple seasons.
Bill Belichick has never been one to celebrate the past. But suddenly, as the Patriots settle into mediocrity, he's all about the last 25 years.
New York has gone all-in on the four-time MVP quarterback, can they grant his wishes?
The Jets' odds to win the Super Bowl have shifted.
Both the Packers and Jets badly want the Aaron Rodgers trade to happen, so now it's just a matter of which team blinks first.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around NFL free agency, including Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' statement that he intends to play for the New York Jets, TE Darren Waller's trade to the New York Giants, NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter's disastrous pro day, Dallas Cowboys releasing star RB Ezekiel Elliott and more.
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
Talks between Rodgers and the Jets are reportedly continuing, but this time in person.
Rodgers' difficulties will soon be the Jets' problem, and the Packers will surely happy to be free of at least that part of employing him.
The Jets' pursuit of Aaron Rodgers got a little weird.
The Jets' QB options continue to dwindle while Aaron Rodgers mulls his options.
Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.
The Jets likely could have found a way to make it work with Carr. Instead, they tried to play the long game and wait for Rodgers to make a decision on his future.
For first timers, the arrival of their Masters invitation is the dream of a lifetime.
UConn students had a range of celebrations, from calm cheering to using a street lamp as a battering ram to open a door.
We’re only hours removed from UConn knocking off San Diego State to win the national title, but it’s never too early to look ahead to the next college basketball season.