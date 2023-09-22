Latest on Aaron Rodgers' recovery: Jets QB explains rehab 'goals' as road back from Achilles surgery begins

Sep 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the latest news updates and possible return dates for Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers...

Sept. 22, 3:06 p.m.

Rodgers opened up about his recovery from a torn left Achilles tendon, telling The Pat McAfee Show that he is "getting after the rehab this week" and setting goals.

"I'm actually in rehab right now," Rodgers said. "You can see behind me -- I've got my machines and s--t. I'm just getting after the rehab this week. It's been -- you know, it's tough. It's tough. Every single day is tough, not to be with the guys. Even when they check in or hear from coaches, whatever -- it's great, but it's also disappointing not to be out there. But I'm just grinding on the rehab in here, looking forward to getting back out to Jersey at some point."

Rodgers underwent surgery last week.

"It's been great," Rodgers said. "I've had so many people checking in on me. Again, just countless number of text messages and calls and FaceTimes -- obviously, because I'm back in California. ... I've got some people that have been staying with me that have been just fantastic. I've got my chef cooking up some incredible meals. So I'm well taken care of. I'd usually like to be the one taking care of people, so this is a time for me to just kind of sit and receive and try and find some joy in the process.

"It's tough, though, it's tough. It's not easy, but there's been some progressions with the rehab the last couple days that kind of gets the hope meter kind of trending upwards a little bit, the joy meter trending up a little bit."



While Rodgers has hinted at a return and said last week that he is ready to "shock some people," the 39-year-old did not put a timetable on his process.

"These type of injuries can take a lot of time -- it can be 6-to-8, 12 months," Rodgers said. "There's been a few guys who have come back at four-and-a-half (months) -- I think (running back) Cam Akers came back at four-and-a-half (months with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021), a couple guys at five months. So I don't want to get caught into a timeline. I just want to get healthy, honestly -- mentally and physically, honestly.

"But I'm going to do everything that I can, rehab-wise, to put myself in a position to be ready to play football again at some point. And that's the goal. I mean, obviously, when this happened, there's a lot of thoughts about, like, 'Is that it? Do you just cash it in? You're done?' I just don't feel like I am. So I'm going to put myself in a position to be able to play again and then it'll be when that is."

Earlier in the day, Robert Saleh told reporters that he hoped for Rodgers' return to New Jersey soon.

"There's definitely some goals," Rodgers said. "The first goal was to get out of the cast, second goal would be to get out of the boot, which would coincide with walking, and then walking leads to movement, faster movement, and then ultimately some sort of running at some point. But yeah, we're trying to -- trying to get out of the boot is kind of the next goal.

"So when I feel the strength to be able to stand up on my own, and that's involved with walking, then the boot comes off and then it kind of gets exciting I think -- because then you feel like you're not just a big turd laying around, everybody taking care of you. So that'll be nice."

Until then, Rodgers remains in constant contact with the Jets from the coaching staff to the players.

"Yeah, I'd like to be able to walk," Rodgers said. "So whenever I can walk, then I'll probably be back in Jersey. I miss the guys and, obviously, every single day, I'm checking in with Zach (Wilson) and (Nathaniel) Hackett and Todd (Downing) and ... whoever hits me up. And guys have been great keeping in touch with me.

"But I miss the guys. It's hard to be away from 'em. And we got a couple home games in a row -- New England this weekend and then Kansas City -- so hopefully I'll be able to get back there at some point, but I'd like to be walking before I get back."

