The latest on 5-star tackle Jordan Seaton and Ohio State football

One of the biggest recruits that Ohio State football is still recruiting is Florida IMG offensive tackle Jordan Seaton.

The 6-foot, 5-inch, 287-pound lineman had originally scheduled his official visit to Columbus for this weekend, but had to cancel due to his high school team still vying for a state title.

The No. 1 offensive tackle and 16th overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings spoke with 247Sports Steve Wiltfong and updated his recruitment. The good news is that the Buckeyes are still in the running, even though Seaton will not be on campus this weekend.

He told Wiltfong that “I gotta get back to Ohio State and see where my heads at. Ohio State is always is the mix.”

There is no doubt in my mind that the Buckeyes will get Seaton on campus, and hopefully show him enough for him to eventually sign with Ohio State.

