A second member of the Tennessee men’s basketball team has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

Tennessee had reported Friday that one player had tested positive. School officials announced Tuesday that a second player had tested positive as well.

The two men’s basketball players are the only Tennessee athletes that have tested positive. Both are currently in quarantine.

The players were not identified.

The Latest: 2nd Tennessee men’s basketball player has virus originally appeared on NBCSports.com