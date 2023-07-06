Latest 2024 NFL mock draft has 3 Alabama players in top 10

The 2023 college football and NFL seasons have yet to start, which means it’s too early to look at 2024 mock drafts, right? Wrong. It’s never too early.

Looking ahead to next year’s mock draft doesn’t necessarily mean that’s where those players are destined to begin their NFL careers. In terms of setting expectations leading into the upcoming season, it’s great.

For some players, they may choose to return to college and opt to not enter the draft.

As Nick Saban and Alabama prepare for the 2023 season, fans have many questions. However, one thing that cannot be questioned is the immense level of talent on the roster.

To put that talent in perspective, the latest 2024 NFL mock draft from ESPN’s Jordan Reid has three Crimson Tide stars inside the top 10.

6. Tennessee Titans - JC Latham, OT

“Latham is a strong and physical presence, and though he has played only right tackle during his time in Tuscaloosa, he is expected to switch over to the left side this season,” writes Reid. “He is a bruiser in the run game and surprisingly nimble for a 6-foot-5, 330-pound blocker, but he must reduce the 11 penalties he took in 2022.”

The Tennessee Titans are on the brink of having to go through a full-blown rebuild. At the heart of every rebuild is a reliable offensive line. Adding Latham to the roster could be a move to bolster the line as big changes approach the horizon.

9. Las Vegas Raiders - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB

“Depending on what happens with Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders could be in on one of the quarterbacks in this class,” writes Reid. “For now, they should focus on adding to the other side of the ball. McKinstry is one of the most talented defensive players in the country and has all of the physical attributes of a CB1. At 6-foot-1 and 188 pounds, he allowed only 4.0 yards per attempt as the primary defender (tied for ninth best in the country), broke up 14 passes (tied for eighth best) and allowed zero touchdowns last season. He stands out in man coverage, but he’s also a savvy zone defender with the ability to quickly read and react.”

The Las Vegas Raiders have recently put an emphasis on the offensive side of the ball, while managing to keep the defense afloat. Adding McKinstry, who is athletic and versatile, could be a much-needed boost to the defense.

10. Chicago Bears - Dallas Turner, EDGE

“Even after rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks (four) and the team produced a league-low in sacks (20) in 2022, the Bears have made little improvement to their pass rush,” writes Reid. “Turner is raw and hasn’t quite figured out how to consistently string pass-rush moves together, but at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, he has impressive physical traits and upside. He enters the 2023 season as the key part of the Alabama defensive front after recording 35 pressures and four sacks last season.”

Dallas Turner is expected to step into a similar role held by Will Anderson Jr. in 2022. As a dominant edge rusher, Turner will likely cause chaos in the opposing offense’s backfield. The Chicago Bears were briefly linked to Anderson for the 2023 draft, but did not land him. Could the Bears go after another Crimson Tide star just a year later?

Takeaways

Turner and McKinstry seem to be consensus top-10 selections ahead of the 2023 season.

Latham gains some ground as he not only makes an appearance in the top 10 but nearly makes it into the top five.

Not likely that all three remain projected top-10 selections, but it sets high expectations for all three leaders of their respective positional units.

Predictions

Turner and Latham remain top 10, McKinstry slides just a bit

Jermaine Burton will be considered a late Day 1 option due to 2023 performance

Jase McClellan works his way into the first-round conversation

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire