Latest 2024 NFL mock draft projects three Alabama stars in first round

While some fans are focused on the start of the 2023 NFL and college football seasons, others are already looking ahead to the next offseason. Mock drafts shared this early offer an inside look at where the top college stars are projected to land in the next draft.

For Alabama, three players are expected to be selected in the first round, according to Touchdown Wire’s Natalie Miller’s latest mock draft.

Off the board first, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is outside linebacker Dallas Turner at No. 6 overall.

“Turner has all the talent in the world and played much better than his numbers indicated, he could launch himself to the top of this draft class with a productive season. Tampa needs a proven difference-maker at edge rushers to potentially replace Shaq Barrett.”

Next, at No. 10 overall, offensive tackle JC Latham is projected to land with the Los Angeles Rams.

“The Rams desperately need to rebuild this offensive line to protect their rapidly aging quarterback, and that starts with a blind side protector. While current starter Joe Noteboom has been solid in spots, the Rams need a true stud at the position, which is exactly JC Latham offers. If Latham can put all his talent together this season, he could be one of the best offensive tackles in college football.”

Finally, Miller predicts Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry will be selected just one pick after Latham at No. 11 by the Chicago Bears.

“The Chicago Bears continue their defensive rebuild by nabbing the top cornerback off the board. McKinstry is the next in the line of shutdown corners from Alabama, and can reliably take away one side of the field for a defense that has been missing a true force in their secondary.”

With almost near certainty, these projections will change by the time the 2024 draft actually does come around. However, it should make Alabama fans feel good knowing that this year’s team has nearly three players worthy of being top-10 selections.

