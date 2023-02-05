Latest 2023 NFL mock draft features 4 Alabama players in first round

Former Alabama players make up a decent chunk of the NFL. In fact, it’s often difficult to turn on a game on Sundays and not find at least one former member of the Crimson Tide.

Most of the time, these players make their way into the league by way of the annual NFL draft.

In the 2022 draft, only two Alabama players were selected in Evan Neal and Jameson Williams. The 2023 draft, however, is expected to have a few more names in the mix.

The latest 2023 NFL mock draft by Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire predicts there to be four Crimson Tide players selected in the first round.

No. 1 - Will Anderson Jr.

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

The Team: Chicago Bears

The Bears hold a very special and valuable first-overall pick. With numerous teams behind the Bears in need of a quarterback, it’s hard to imagine the franchise not trading it away. However, Chicago needs help on the defensive line and Anderson is the guy to select in this draft to resolve that issue.

No. 2 - Bryce Young

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Team: Houston Texans

Young is expected to be the first quarterback off the board, which means that if the Bears do end up trading the pick to a team in need of a quarterback, Young would likely become the first overall selection. The Texans have slowly put together an interesting offensive unit. With a quality quarterback on the field, it will be a team worth watching to see how much of a difference one player can make.

No. 19 - Brian Branch

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brian Branch is a versatile defensive back that can excel as a cornerback or safety. The Buccaneers may need some other areas of concern addressed before the start of the 2023 season, but for now, Branch is the wise pick to sure up the defense.

No. 32 - Jahmyr Gibbs

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Team: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles’ offense is one of the strongest in the NFL. Between the stellar receiving corps and a do-it-all quarterback, there’s not much left that needs fixing. However, one area that could be improved is the run-in game. Jahmyr Gibbs spent only one season at Alabama but hugely impacted the team. He is not only an amazing ball carrier but also one of the best pass-catching running backs currently playing the game.

Story continues

Missing the cut

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Tyler Steen has rapidly been rising up draft boards. The offensive tackle was a huge addition for the Crimson Tide in 2022 and will likely be a second-round steal for one lucky team.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire