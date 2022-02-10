Latest 2022 NFL mock draft projects 6 Alabama players selected

With the NFL season only having one game left (the Super Bowl), the entire football community across the nation will soon look forward to one thing: the 2022 NFL draft.

Alabama fans have a special interest in the annual draft, especially because it seems Crimson Tide players take over the three-day event.

The latest 2022 NFL mock draft done by Luke Easterling of The Draft Wire, predicts six former Alabama stars being selected in the first three rounds.

Players from both sides of the ball are represented, and some are expected to land with some unique teams when compared to other mock drafts.

Here’s where they are expected to begin their NFL careers.

No. 1 OVR: Jacksonville Jaguars - Evan Neal (OT)

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

No. 32 OVR: Detroit Lions - Jameson Williams (WR)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

No. 49 OVR: New Orleans Saints - John Metchie III (WR)

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

No. 63 OVR: Cincinnati Bengals - Christian Harris (LB)

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

No. 78 OVR: Cleveland Browns - Phidarian Mathis (DL)

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

No. 89 OVR: Buffalo Bills - Josh Jobe (DB)

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

