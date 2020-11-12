Latest 2021 mock draft provides big boost to Dolphins’ offense

While the Miami Dolphins are hot on the trail of a postseason berth in 2020, the future of this team is still impossible to ignore — because of all of the resources at the Dolphins’ disposal. Which makes forecasting the future very exciting. The latest? Draft Wire’s 2021 NFL Mock Draft. And inside, the Dolphins got a very significant boost to their offensive depth chart — including key reinforcements to their skill groups and a potential upgrade in the heart of their offensive line.

Ja’Marr Chase scores a touchdown as The LSU Tigers take on The Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

No. 7 overall – LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase

Chase’s addition would be a big boost to Miami’s wide receiver corp, which needs more playmakers and more dynamic play as they look to build the optimal supporting cast around QB Tua Tagovailoa. What makes Chase an interesting pick is that he’s largely an outside receiver and his addition would likely push Preston Williams into a depth role in the Dolphins’ offense opposite DeVante Parker on the outside. That may not be a bad thing given the questionable durability of Williams, though.

Oct 10, 2020; Oxford, MX, USA; Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner (24) scores against Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Newman via USA TODAY Sports

No. 22 overall – Alabama LB Dylan Moses

Moses missed last season and re-took the field this year looking to inspire with his athletic profile and kickstart a push to potentially challenge Micah Parsons as the top ILB available for the 2021 NFL Draft. That won’t likely be the case, as Moses has struggled with processing quickness in his role as the Crimson Tide MIKE linebacker this season. But none the less, he’s plenty athletic for the pro game.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Myers (71) snaps the ball to quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Ohio State won 49-27.

Ohio State Buckeyes Football Faces The Rutgers Scarlet Knights

No. 38 overall – Ohio State C Josh Myers

Myers is a good fit for the Dolphins’ offense when you consider the spacing that both the Buckeyes and the Dolphins implement in their formations. Myers would be an upgrade over incumbent center Ted Karras with his ability to reach and work across the face of shaded interior defenders when Miami looks to rush between the tackles — securing the back side flow of the defensive line has been one of the sore spots for Miami’s rushing attack thus far.

Oct 31, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball during the second quarter in the game agains the Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium. Texas won 41-34. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

No. 52 overall – Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard

Another sore spot for Miami’s current rushing attack is the lack of a complete product at the running back position. Myles Gaskin is well rounded — but he doesn’t have any individual trait that will cause conflict with defenders. He’s smaller, he’s not overly fast and he’s not overly agile. But he’s smart, smooth and shows good instincts as a rusher; offering Miami the full playbook when he’s in the game. An upgrade and potential three-down back is a very real possibility.