Latest 2021 mock draft lands Dolphins a top wide receiver

With a few more losses, Miami Dolphins fans everywhere may well be ready to flip their eyes to next spring and another opportunity for the Miami Dolphins to build up reinforcements for a team that is proving to be quite the work in progress for head coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier. There’s plenty of ballgame left this season, but if the Dolphins continue to flounder in the win column, the remainder of the season will soon become more about player evaluation and assessments for another offseason to target players and less about potentially pushing for the postseason.

Whenever the time comes to flip the switch, be it Week 5, Week 9 or Week 16, the NFL Draft community will have coursed through plenty of scenarios for Dolphins fans to explore. With two first round picks scheduled for next April’s 2021 NFL Draft, the Dolphins will once again be a busy team on draft weekend.

The newest scenario comes courtesy of Joe Marino of The Draft Network, who used Vegas betting odds coming into Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season to dictate the draft order used in his scenario. Marino’s mock sees the Dolphins drafting at No. 3 overall and No. 9 overall courtesy of the Texans. What did they do with those picks? Enough to get you excited, Dolphins fans.

No. 3 overall — WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU Tigers

“Surrounding Tua Tagovailoa with weapons and a sound offensive line must be at the top of Miami’s priorities moving forward. There were investments made on the offensive line last offseason, so now it’s time to lock down the pass-catchers. Chase is the best receiver in the class. His route-running, ball skills, hands, separation skills, and ability to produce after the catch makes him a dynamic threat at all levels of the field.” – Joe Marino, The Draft Network

Chase being added to Miami’s weaponry would certainly provide more excitement for the passing game. Preston Williams has been quiet early on this season, flashing just two big receptions — including his only catch on Sunday against the Bills up the far sideline. In Chase, Miami would get many of the same physical qualities their top receivers currently possess, but with much more explosiveness to his game.

No. 9 overall — DE Gregory Rousseau, Miami Hurricanes

“Miami loves versatile defenders and defensive linemen that bring heavy hands and length to the table and that is Rousseau. He is capable of playing on the edge and on the interior with an overall high ceiling to develop into given his exciting physical traits. Rousseau is far from a finished product, but his toolbox is worthy of a high investment and Brian Flores has a long history of maximizing the skill sets of his defenders.” – Joe Marino, The Draft Network

If you’ve watched the Dolphins over the past two weeks, you’ll have noticed that this team is desperately short on pass rush. The team needs more disruptive players up front if they’re not going to bring extra bodies with effectiveness and manufacture pressures. Rousseau can be exactly that: a disruptive presence.