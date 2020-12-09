Latest on 2020-21 NHL season: Here's what proposed division realignment would look like

A general view of the Madison Square Garden ice during Rangers game

The NHL and NHLPA are continuing talks on establish protocols for the 2020-21 season. Here is the latest on where things stand with the start of the new campaign…

Dec. 9, 4:43 p.m.

In order to minimize travel and for all of the Canadian teams to be in the same division, the four-division realignment would currently remove two teams from the Metropolitan Division and replace them with two teams from the Atlantic Division, reports Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

Out would be the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets.

In would be the Boston Bruins (the best team in the NHL last season) and Buffalo Sabres.

Here is the full realignment, which LeBrun notes is not finalized and is subject to change:



Dec. 8, 9:32 a.m.

The NHL and NHLPA have reached a "working agreement," reports Darren Dreger of TSN. Per Dreger, the agreement is the one the two sides announced in July.

Dreger added that while there is still "a lot of work" to get done when it comes to hammering out details for the season, the expectation is that the NHL Board of Governors will approve the agreed-upon proposal.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN reported on Dec. 7 that the target date for the start of a 56-game regular season was Jan. 13.

Dec. 4, 5:42 p.m.

According to ESPN’s Emily Caplan, the NHL is now aiming for a 52- or 56-game season with eyes on starting in mid-January.

While January 1 was the league’s initial target, Kaplan notes that it’s been pushed back due to COVID restrictions in local markets and other issues around the league. As a result, players across the league still haven’t been notified about when to report for training camp.

ESPN also notes that while the league and Players Association have been in contact regarding protocols for the upcoming season, a financial obstacle is still holding back talks, as the league wants players to defer more than the 10 percent of their salary as escrow, a number that was just agreed to this past summer.