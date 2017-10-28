The Latest: 16.1 million watched Astros' Game 3 victory

HOUSTON (AP) -- The Latest on Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros (all times local):

4:44 p.m.

Houston's 5-3 win in Game 3 of the World Series was seen by 16,163,000 viewers on Fox's three outlets, down 17 percent from the 19,386,000 who viewed Cleveland's 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the third game last year.

Fox said Friday's game was seen by an average of 15,658,000 on its main Fox network and 386,000 on Fox Deportes. In addition, an average of 124,500 streamed the game on Fox Sports Go.

The game was up 22 percent from 13,205,000 from the New York Mets' 9-3 win over Kansas City in Game 3 in 2015 and up 33 percent from 12,133,000 for Kansas City's 3-2 victory over San Francisco in 2014.

4:15 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are staying with the same batting orders for Game 4 of the World Series.

Center fielder Chris Taylor leads off Saturday night for the Dodgers, followed by shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman Cody Bellinger, right fielder Yasiel Puig, second baseman Logan Forsythe, catcher Austin Barnes, designated hitter Joc Pederson and left fielder Enrique Hernandez. Left-hander Alex Wood pitches.

Center fielder George Springer tops the Astros' order, followed by third baseman Alex Bregman, second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right fielder Josh Reddick, designated hitter Evan Gattis, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez and catcher Brian McCann. Right-hander Charlie Morton is on the mound.

Los Angeles won the opener 3-1, Houston rallied to win Game 2 7-6 in 11 innings and the Astros won Game 3 by a 5-3 score for a 2-1 Series lead.

