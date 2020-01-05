LaTech beats Southern Miss for second time in six days

RUSTON, La. (AP) -- Kalob Ledoux had 20 points as Louisiana Tech routed Southern Miss 78-50 on Saturday, the Bulldogs' second victory over the Golden Eagles in six days.

The Bulldogs beat Southern Miss 80-49 in a Conference USA opener on Monday.

Isaiah Crawford had 13 points and eight rebounds for Louisiana Tech (11-3, 2-0), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Amorie Archibald added 10 points and eight assists. DaQuan Bracey had 10 points for the hosts.

Southern Miss scored 24 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Gabe Watson had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (4-11, 0-2). Tyler Stevenson added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Louisiana Tech takes on UTSA on the road on Thursday. Southern Miss takes on UTEP on the road on Thursday.

