Patriots place late scratch Sony Michel on IR, activate Damien Harris

A quad injury has not only sidelined Sony Michel against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The New England Patriots running back landed on injured reserve after he was designated as a game-day scratch on Monday. The leader of a crowded Patriots backfield is coming off a 117-yard Week 3 rushing performance in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now he’ll miss at least three games on injured reserve. The extent of his injury his not clear, nor is his timeline to return beyond the three weeks designated by his injured reserve status.

Sony Michel will miss at least three weeks. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Damien Harris activated

The Patriots also activated Damien Harris from injured reserve on Monday. The second-year running back was expected to compete for a lead backfield role in training camp before he was sidelined with a hand injury. He returned to practice this week in time to get ready for Monday’s matchup.

Harris, a third-round pick out of Alabama in 2019, joins a crowded backfield that also features Rex Burkhead, James White and J.J. Taylor. Harris played in just two games as a rookie, rushing four times for 12 yards.

More from Yahoo Sports: