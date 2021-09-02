Late round RB sleepers, defenses and kickers to target

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Dalton Del Don is joined by Jerry Donabedian from RotoWire for a deep dive into some late round RB sleepers and a conversation about how to find the right kicker for your team and which defense has an easy early schedule.

