Late night host thanks guest Stephen Curry for 'being human' and failing miserably at dunks

Stephen Curry is used to good headlines but at least he can laugh at himself when the bad ones come along.

The Golden State Warriors All-Star endured an embarrassing 10 seconds during Monday’s 130-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers and just so happened to be a guest 24 hours later on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show.”

Corden couldn’t let a rare opportunity slide by to roast the sharp-shooting three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP.

“You did something where I’m going to say I took, it gave me hope,” Corden said, “because you did something and you proved that you’re actually a human being.”

Corden rolled the footage alongside Curry laughing back at it.

“That. That’s my life. That’s me at school. That’s how I felt every single day,” Corden said.

.@StephenCurry30 is here tonight so you know we had to ask him about his little mishap during yesterday's @Warriors @Lakers game 😂 pic.twitter.com/guUfFJ7DwP — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕃𝕒𝕥𝕖 𝕃𝕒𝕥𝕖 𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕨 (@latelateshow) January 23, 2019





Curry blames the Kings

Staples Center hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. Day doubleheader that started with the Los Angeles Kings hosting the St. Louis Blues in the early afternoon. The Lakers hosted the Warriors that evening, forcing a quick turnover for the arena.

Curry explained:

“See what had happened was the LA Kings had a game right before us and they must not have put the floor back on top of the ice all the way because there was a little wet spot right there and I slipped. In my head I knew I was about to do something crazy, like 360 dunk I’ve never done in my life. And, uh, just didn’t happen.”

Curry previously told reporters he was like a “kid walking in the candy store with the whole halfcourt open.”

There’s more to that sequence

Curry recovered from his failed dunk and had an open look in the corner, but that didn’t go too well either.

“Can I ask a question? How does the ice explain the airball?” fellow guest Ron Funches asked to big laughs. He also thanked the NBA star with a funny anecdote about his own experiences with basketball.

There were no airballs, or failed dunks, when Curry took on Corden in “Human Basketball Hoop.”

We played a little Human Backboard Basketball with @StephenCurry30 too 🏀https://t.co/sZoGh80o36 — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕃𝕒𝕥𝕖 𝕃𝕒𝕥𝕖 𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕨 (@latelateshow) January 23, 2019





Stephen Curry had a good laugh on James Corden’s late night show Tuesday. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

