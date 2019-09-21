Late James Maddison winner gives Leicester all three points against Spurs

James Maddison celebrates as he scores his team's winning goal. (Credit: Getty Images)

Leicester City came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 at the King Power Stadium thanks to a late James Maddison strike.

Harry Kane gave Tottenham the lead with an unorthodox finish while falling off balance, before Leicester equalised with 20 minutes to go through Ricardo Pereira. Maddison then riffled a low effort into the bottom corner to give Leicester all three points.

Both sides had a goal disallowed by VAR for offside during the game.

Leicester and Tottenham came into the game level on points in the Premier League table, with one defeat each from their first five games.

The Foxes lost their unbeaten record last time out in the league with defeat at Manchester United. Spurs had drawn 2-2 against Olympiacos in the Champions League in mid-week having let a two goal lead slip.

On a sunny day in Leicester, the home side were keen to get off to a fast start, the Foxes playing some free flowing and fast paced football in the opening minutes.

James Maddison was certainly enjoying himself, and a low shot at the near post of Paulo Gazzaniga’s goal was palmed behind for a corner by the goalkeeper, standing in for Hugo Lloris.

Leicester thought they had taken the lead on 17 minutes when Wilfred Ndidi tucked the ball into the back of the net from just a yard out after Gazzaniga had spilled Youri Tielemans initial effort. VAR took a look at the goal and replays showed that Ndidi was in a clear offside position.

The crowd and players were certainly up for the game with both sets of supporters providing vocal support, while challenges were flying in from players in a heated match, played at a high-tempo.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrate after scoring the 1st goal. (Credit: Getty Images)

It was Tottenham took the lead with just under half an hour played. Harry Kane managed tho wriggle his way into the Leicester penalty area, but despite falling off balance the England captain managed to fire the ball into the top corner of the net with a stunning, but unorthodox finish.

Leicester weren’t out of the match and Ayoze Pérez came close to equalising for the home side. The striker almost catching out Gazzaniga at his near post.

As half time approached, the pace of the match had slowed considerably and teams went in at the break with the score at 1-0.

Leicester knew they needed to start the second half with the same tempo that they did in the first half but it wasn’t until the 57th minute that Brendan Rodgers side created a real opportunity.

Jamie Vardy used his pace down the left hand flank and managed to get a shot away, but Gazzaniga was equal to it and the ball was cleared by Danny Rose.

Son was next to go close just a minute later down the other end, but his low shot was dragged wide.

Ricardo Pereira celebrates after scoring his team's first goal. (Credit: Getty Images)

Leicester were searching for an equalising goal and Tottenham were happy to sit back and attempt to catch their opponents on the break.

Spurs thought they had doubled their lead on 65 minutes. Serge Aurier found the back of the net after Son had been put through on goal in the build-up, but the South Korean was adjudged offside by VAR by the the tightest of margins.

Just four minutes later Leicester found their equaliser. Vardy’s low ball across the penalty area was tucked away by the unmarked Ricardo, who could not miss. 1-1 the score with 20 minutes to play.

And with five minutes remaining Leicester found the winning goal. James Maddison was given too much space on the edge of the Tottenham penalty area, and the 22-year-old took two touches before firing his shot into the bottom corner of the net, passed the outstretched arm of Gazzaniga.

Tottenham pushed forward in search of a winning goal but were unable to find one despite several half chances towards the end of the match. Harry Kane had the best of them but his strike was straight at Kasper Schmeichel.

2-1 was the final score at the King Power stadium as Leicester beat Spurs.

Next up for Leicester is Luton Town in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday. Tottenham are away to Colchester in the same competition.

