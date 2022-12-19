Latavius Murray's best plays from 142-yard game Week 15
Watch Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray's highlights from Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Watch Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray's highlights from Week 15 against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Bengals lose another defender to injury.
The Patriots have found unique ways to lose games, but Sunday in Las Vegas was unprecedented and catastrophic. We share our takeaways from an inexplicable loss that drops New England to .500.
Las Vegas scored a controversial touchdown along the way. What a finish.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Lionel Messi picked up the World Cup in a black bisht - a traditional men's cloak in the Arab world - as he was asked to put on the garment before being handed the trophy.
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Emiliano Martinez shocked World Cup fans when he celebrated his Golden Glove award with a lewd gesture in front of billions of global TV viewers.
The Jets were one play away from 8-6, but Jared Goff’s 50-yard fourth down touchdown pass with less than two minutes remaining broke their fans’ hearts and wrecked a spirited late-game fightback.
Tom Brady rarely blows 17-point leads. His offenses rarely turn the ball over four times in a single half. Cincinnati made him do both, which bodes well for the rest of the season.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. Kansas City claims another AFC West crown as Chargers overtake Dolphins.
Those with a front-row seat to Tiger Woods at the 2022 PNC Championship came away with high praise.
The New England Patriots decided playing for overtime wasn't enough. On the final play of regulation, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff, found running room and gained 23 yards. Then he went off-script, flipping the ball back to Jakobi Meyers, who tried to keep the play alive by tossing the ball across the field — where Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was waiting.
Sunday’s 2022 World Cup Final between France and Argentina could be an all-timer.
Detroit Lions won for sixth time in past seven games in wild fourth quarter vs. New York Jets to keep NFL playoff hopes alive.
Coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season, but he's going to be smart about it.
More than anything, Lionel Messi had wanted to win the World Cup for Argentina. Now, he's earned his country’s undying love.
The play was so impressive, it looked like the Titans practiced it.
Former RB Kerryon Johnson is still a Lions fan and proved it after Sunday's win over the Jets
"He’s in heaven. As a parent, that’s all you can ask for," said Sorenstam.
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.