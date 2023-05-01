Latavius Murray wants Super Bowl with Bills: ‘Only reason I’m here’

Latavius Murray has his eye on the Super Bowl with the Buffalo Bills.

Being raised down the thruway in Syracuse helps, too. But the title is at the top of his list of reasons why he signed with the Bills following the 2023 NFL draft.

“It’s been a team that’s contending for the past few years,” Murray said via Zoom call. “Having an opportunity to compete for a championship, first and foremost. And then growing up just a few hours from here. I think it’s really cool to be able to come back to the state of New York and be able to play football. Especially at this stage of my career.”

“That’s the only reason I’m here, honestly. It’s not about anything else other than that for me. Just being able to compete for a ring,” Murray added.

Murray, 33, has been on Buffalo’s radar since early April. He previously took a free-agent visit with the team at the time.

Murray then eventually signed after the draft when Buffalo opted to not select a running back. Deciding to do so reflects head coach Sean McDermott’s desire to pair quarterback Josh Allen with a strong rushing attack.

“It’s got to be a part of what we do,” McDermott said at the 2023 combine “There’s a physical part of the game that’s important and running is a big piece of that.”

Murray’s addition, on paper, appears to address a depth spot on the roster. Damien Harris sign a one-year deal during free agency and he’s a bigger rusher himself, but Murray brings his 6-foot-3 frame to further bolster the Bills backfield.

Murray hinted this could be the scenario the team was going after in signing him. He noted how the running back room features a few “different” types of players.

It still remains to be seen in training camp if there’s a world where the Bills keep all four of their top running backs, which includes James Cook and Nyheim Hines as well.

In years past, Buffalo has rostered a veteran in their backfield behind a duo or trio in Taiwan Jones. However, Jones–who is 34 and remains a free agent–played a huge role as a special teamer. The only one of that foursome the Bills have in their backfield that contributes on special teams is Hines as a returner.

Murray does fill a need in terms of the big-bodied rusher, but he does not contribute on special teams. Murray has not taken a single snap on special teams since 2014, his rookie year.

The Bills might have to look elsewhere on their roster to fill special teams snaps if all four backs are kept in 2023.

