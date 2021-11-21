The Ravens released running back Le'Veon Bell this week and it looks like they’ll be getting another veteran back in the backfield for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Latavius Murray is expected to play on Sunday. Murray has been out with an ankle injury since Week Six and was listed as questionable on Friday.

Murray ran 59 times for 212 yards and four touchdowns before his injury. Lamar Jackson is the only Ravens player with more carries than Murray, but Devonta Freeman has edged him in rushing yards over the last three games.

Jackson is listed as questionable with an illness and the pressure on Murray, Freeman, and the rest of the offense would go up exponentially if Jackson can’t go on Sunday.

Latavius Murray is expected to play on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk