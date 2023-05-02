On the final day of this year’s draft, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was looking for a running back but he didn’t limit his search to incoming rookies.

During an appearance on One Bills Live, Beane said that he spoke to the agent for Latavius Murray and said that the Bills would pass on taking a running back if Murray agreed to a deal with the team. Murray was in and the team announced his signing on Monday.

Murray joins James Cook, Nyheim Hines, and Damien Harris in the Buffalo backfield and he said on Monday that he thinks he brings a different mix of size and speed to the mix.

“I think it starts there just bringing a different element to the backfield, to the running back room,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “You got James, you got Nyheim, you’ve got Damien, really all different, different in size even. I just think there is some versatility that I do have even with being bigger. But, what stands out first and foremost is my size and my speed at that size.”

Murray joins first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid and fifth-round wideout Justin Shorter as new additions to the offense in Buffalo and the hope is that their addition will make the unit even more difficult to stop this time around.

Latavius Murray: I bring a different element to the Bills backfield originally appeared on Pro Football Talk