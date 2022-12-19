Latavius Murray, Brett Rypien lead Broncos to 24-15 win over Cardinals

When the 2022 season started, no one would have imagined that the Broncos would have Brett Rypien and Latavius Murray as starters in their offensive backfield but it worked out for them on Sunday.

Murray ran 24 times for 130 yards and a touchdown while Rypien completed 21-of-26 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown to lead the Broncos to a 24-15 home win over the Cardinals. The win moves the Broncos up to 4-10 on the season and drops the Cardinals to the same record.

Rypien got the start for Denver because Russell Wilson is out with a concussion and he had a pair of turnovers to go with that scoring pass, but he had a strong second half as the Broncos put up three touchdowns after managing just three points in the first 30 minutes. Murray was signed after the Broncos lost Javonte Williams for the season and his 130 yards are the fourth-most he’s had in a single game during his nine-year career.

The Broncos’ bid for a win was helped by improved pass protection after the break. Denver surrendered six sacks in the first half, but the Cardinals only picked up one in the final 30 minutes of action.

Arizona’s hopes for a win took a hit when quarterback Colt McCoy suffered a concussion early in the third quarter. With Kyler Murray out for the season, they were left with Trace McSorley and he went 7-of-15 for 95 yards and two interceptions. He was able to lead a touchdown drive, but it came with six minutes left and the Cardinals already down 24-9.

Officials appeared to miss a clear defensive pass interference penalty on a two-point try to DeAndre Hopkins after that James Conner touchdown, but it’s hard to feel too confident that there was a comeback brewing for the Cardinals on Sunday.

Arizona will host the Buccaneers on Christmas night while the Broncos will be in L.A. to face the Rams earlier in the day. The NFL hoped that would be an appealing set of games when they made the schedule in April, but it may turn out to be a reason for people to spend a little more time with their families instead.

