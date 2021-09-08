Latavius Murray already eyeing a potential match in free agency

Latavius Murray is expecting to move on quickly after the New Orleans Saints released the veteran running back on Tuesday. Despite having averaged the highest yards-per-attempt of his career in 2020, Murray was outplayed by second-year backup Tony Jones Jr. throughout the summer and declined a pay cut to stay in New Orleans.

Now he’s on the move. Here’s what Murray said off his post-Saints expectations to USA Today Sports’ Josian Anderson, pointing to one team in particular that looks like a potential match:

“I’m willing to discuss an opportunity with anyone interested in me. At the same time, Baltimore is a team that was impacted by injuries, has a great chance of winning & a great coaching staff. I just want to get to work.”

The Baltimore Ravens have been a popular landing spot for Murray proposed around the NFL’s orbit, and he’s also eyeing a potential partnership. Baltimore lost promising backs J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to preseason injuries and has been busy auditioning free agents — including Murray’s former Saints teammate Devonta Freeman, who left town without a deal. The Ravens also recently signed Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad.

But Murray may not be what Baltimore is looking for. Their third running back is expected to play a lot of snaps on special teams, which isn’t something Murray is known for (he’s played just one snap in the kicking game over the last six years). He could be seen as an upgrade over Bell on the practice squad, but the Ravens probably wouldn’t roster him unless top-two backs Gus Edwards and Ty’Son Williams miss time. After his rough summer with the Saints, it could be tough to characterize Murray as an upgrade over those two.

Still, we’ll keep an eye out for movement. Players with Murray’s resume don’t become available so late in the game very often. Chances are he’ll land on his feet somewhere soon.

