LATAM Airlines posts $770 mln loss as pandemic travel restrictions linger

·1 min read

SANTIAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - LATAM Airlines posted a $769.6 million loss in the second quarter, the company said on Monday, as South America's largest carrier continued to navigate a bankruptcy brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2021 hit $888.7 million, down 62.5% from 2019, the year prior to the pandemic, the company said.

"This decline ... was explained by a 77.4% decrease in passenger revenues and a drop of 22.4% in other revenues, but partially offset by cargo operations," the company said in a statement accompanying its second-quarter results.

LATAM filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in May 2020, a process that is still ongoing. At the time, it was the world's largest airline to take such action because of COVID-19.

The company said costs related to the restructuring, including lease renegotiations, had contributed to the loss.

LATAM's operating expenses also fell 46.5% from the same period in 2019, as operations remained well below pre-pandemic levels, the results showed, reducing fuel costs, wages and benefits.

LATAM, headquartered in Santiago, also operates in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, as well as having international operations throughout Latin America, Europe, the United States and the Caribbean. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • Sony’s Funimation Closes $1.2B Crunchyroll Acquisition From AT&T, Plans to Create Single Anime Service

    AT&T has officially divested Crunchyroll, closing the sale of the anime business to Sony’s Funimation group — bringing together two erstwhile competitors under the Sony umbrella. The telco, looking for every opportunity to pay down its debt, sold Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion in cash paid at closing by Funimation Global Group, a joint venture between […]

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • My Top Warren Buffet Stock to Buy Right Now

    In 1942, Warren Buffett bought his first stock when he was 11 years old, adding three shares of an oil company called Cities Service to his portfolio. With that in mind, he added $735 million in Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock to Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year. This move took many investors by surprise as Buffett has historically shied away from young public companies (Snowflake IPO'd in Sept. 2020).

  • Stock markets mostly lower as virus fears hit oil prices

    Stock markets were mostly lower on Monday, weighed down by a slump in oil prices over concerns about the economic impact of rising infections from the highly contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

  • Could The CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls CSX Corporation ( NASDAQ:CSX ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Inflation will pound this dollar store, and maybe its stock: Deutsche Bank

    Inflation concerns trigger a downgrade on Dollar Tree.

  • Panera Bread CEO: No decision yet on IPO

    Panera Bread could be eyeing a return to public markets. Here's what Yahoo Finance knows.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Bitcoin Spikes Above $46,000; Tesla Stock Jumps On Upgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 100 points Monday, as Bitcoin spiked above $46,000. Tesla stock jumped after an analyst upgrade.

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Cars are back to being depreciating assets

    Data: Manheim; Chart: Axios VisualsUsed car prices continue to descend from their eye-popping levels.Why it matters: Protracted supply chain issues caused a shortage of new cars, and in turn used cars, as demand boomed.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Bureau of Labor Statistics said the spike was responsible for one-third of the June Consumer Price Index increase.By the numbers: According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Ind

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • AMC revenue beats estimates

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares are up in after-hours after the movie theater company beat on the top and bottom line for 2nd quarter.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Update

    More than one billion doses of BNT162b2 vaccine supplied to more than 100 countries or territories worldwide as of July 21, 2021Signed agreements for approximately 2.2 billion doses of BNT162b2 in 2021 as of July 21, 2021In oncology, the first patients were dosed in randomized Phase 2 trials for two FixVac programs, BNT111 and BNT113, and first-in-human Phase 1 trials started for BNT152+153 and BNT221BioNTech’s oncology pipeline has advanced: currently 15 product candidates in 18 ongoing trials

  • 85% of Older Americans Missed Out on This Retirement Savings Opportunity

    You'll often hear that retiring on Social Security alone isn't feasible. The money you sock away in a 401(k) or IRA could, along with your Social Security benefits, provide you with a nice income for your senior years. A lot of people wait too long to start setting funds arise for retirement.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.