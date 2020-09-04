Last-minute fantasy football draft notebook: Your cheat sheet for team-building

Scott Pianowski delivers his last-minute fantasy football notes for drafters to use before Week 1.

CeeDee Lamb’s highlight tape is filled with two recurring kinds of touchdowns — absurd walk-ins (credit the scheme, laugh at the defense) and “How does he score on this play” clips where he seems to defeat half of the defense on the same play. He’s already an advanced route runner, and dynamite after the catch. It’s hard to say when rookie wideouts will be fantasy-playable, but I’ll be shocked if he’s not a star before his second contract.

Joe Burrow looks like someone who could be special right away. Joe Mixon has won despite a lousy setup in the past; now, he might have a decent one. Tyler Boyd is one of my favorite targets, a steal as a WR4 and playable as a WR3. My days of considering A.J. Green are over; once the cheese starts to go bad, don’t bet on it going good.

Ben Roethlisberger has a wide range of outcomes and this offense will sink or swim as he goes. I lean towards believing in the comeback, and I’ve proactively drafted James Conner. JuJu Smith-Schuster might have been exposed as a true No. 1, and I’m not sure how he’ll fare if he has to play outside regularly. Diontae Johnson and James Washington both look reasonable at their ADPs.

The current skill set of Tom Brady would seem to match better with Chris Godwin than Mike Evans, but I’ll take either receiver. Although Evans specifically meshed well with the DGAF approach preferred by Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick, I take comfort in the fact that Evans has never been shy of 1,000 yards in his six-year career. Rob Gronkowski was a compromised player in 2018, then sat a year. I’ll go younger at that position. His last full season was 2011.

Deshaun Watson is too good not to elevate some receiver, but where do you go? Will Fuller has exciting upside but he’s never a good bet to play close to a full season. Brandin Cooks has an extensive concussion history, and three of the smarter teams (Patriots, Saints, Rams) ran away from him. The Rams, in fact, set a record for dead contract money eaten when they moved on from Cooks. Randall Cobb probably has a low ceiling, but he’ll get slot work, and perhaps he’s addressed a recently discovered vision problem.

Terry McLaurin is a good example of why you like some early Best Ball drafts; his draft price has steadily moved up all summer. Like Mixon, McLaurin proved he could produce despite a lousy setup; now, the setup is likely better. Dwayne Haskins was better at the end of the year.

New England Patriots

James White makes sense at ADP and I could consider N’Keal Harry late, but otherwise, the Patriots are a big fade for me. Bill Belichick already is on the NFL’s Mount Rushmore of coaching, but you need to give him more than his current hand. The defense was riddled by free-agency losses and opt-outs. Cam Newton has a ton of mileage on his body and needs to be a runner to be effective. Julian Edelman built up amazing chemistry with Brady over the years; how quickly can he and Newton get on the same page? Newton’s usually been more of a see-it, throw-it quarterback, not a timing-and-anticipation guy.

It’s not that I don’t like Clyde Edwards-Helaire, it’s just that I am reluctant to buy at the high end of his range. If he was settling into the 10-15 area, fine, I can consider him. Sometimes I see him going fifth overall (or higher), and I don’t play that way. Shiny New Toys are always expensive. I’m obviously not saying it can’t work, it’s just not what I’ll generally do.

As absurd as Mecole Hardman’s rookie year was (the tape will knock you over), he’s probably blocked for another year. I know it’s one of those common cop-outs, but he was an interesting Best Ball pick; you can’t really expect much in standard, where you have to call the shot ahead of time.

Buffalo Bills

I expect Buffalo to win the AFC East, though I still don’t trust Josh Allen as a passer. Devin Singletary had a fumbling problem last year and the team is still concerned about it; Zack Moss could easily overtake Singletary this year. Of course, Allen might be the de-facto goal-line back. Stefon Diggs looks like a trap, headed to a new team, and tied to such an inaccurate quarterback. Diggs is also one of those guys who needs to be at his best health to perform; when there’s a noise in the engine, we get nervous.

