Lasting thoughts following Ohio State football’s win over Maryland

Ohio State Football stayed undefeated on Saturday, beating Maryland at home 37-17, to move to 5-0 on the young season.

With the Buckeyes now ranked No. 3 in each poll, the path to making the College Football Playoff is becoming more clear with each week that passes. The one we just saw Ohio State complete was finished with the solid win, even if it wasn’t pretty at moments.

Some of those ugly parts of the game stuck out in my head, but there were some good aspects of the game that were there as well. Find out what Buckeye thoughts have stayed on my mind since Saturday’s home win over the Terrapins.

Offensive line issues

Thoughts

This was not a good showing all for this unit, especially run blocking. The pass blocking effort wasn’t terrible, because it did give quarterback Kyle McCord enough time to make throws downfield. Back to the run blocking, this unit couldn’t get to the second level. The physicality isn’t there, no saucing the ribs, no nasty attitude, no production. This team needs the five up front to perform at a higher level.

Credit Jim Knowles

Ryan Day does not mind relying on the defense to win games for Ohio State. Day talks about how the defense was playing heads up football against Maryland. pic.twitter.com/PEelojDl16 — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) October 7, 2023

Thoughts

I still think it’s just a bit too early to proclaim that the Silver Bullets are back, but they’re close. Knowles has made major adjustments from last year to this, and the result is giving up the pressure and sacks for better back end presence. This group just doesn’t give up big plays and after watching way too many last year, it’s great to see this getting fixed.

Thoughts

One of the scapegoats from last year, Proctor could have left the program in the offseason but decided to return and it’s been a huge help for the Buckeye defense. His “pick six” helped kick start the team after sluggish early play, and Ohio State would outscore the Terrapins 37-7 from that point. Teaming up with Lathan Ransom, the safeties have played at an extremely high level this season.

The improvements might not be over

12:41 left in Q1: Maryland 7, Ohio State 0. The Terps capitalize on their great field position following the botched #Buckeyes long snap. QB Taulia Tagovailo connects with WR Kaden Prather for a 15-yard touchdown. CB Davison Igbinosun in coverage. Tagovailoa: 3/3, 30 yds, TD. pic.twitter.com/NfMRe3vtEt — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) October 7, 2023

Thoughts

As good coaches do, they get their players to get better as the season continues, so the already good to great defense can hopefully get better. The improvements could be with the linebackers, as they haven’t been playing up to expectations. Davison Igbinosun has gotten picked on a bit, he’s got to be better. The sacks showed up a bit, but there could be more coming.

Now, back to the offense.

Kyle McCord

🏈 QB Kyle McCord on running the ball and throwing the ball. 🗣️ "This offense is at its best when we have both going."#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/5AFqeyoq4O — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) October 7, 2023

Thoughts

This progress isn’t linear, which most of us would have liked to see. McCord is still a very green quarterback, and as each game goes by, he’s starting to get better. Third in the conference in yardage, second in yards-per-completion, second highest rating and second in least amount of interceptions thrown by a starter with one. Maryland’s game plan was simple, make McCord beat them and he did. There were some yards left out there on Saturday, so there also could be improvement here as well.

Running backs

Ryan Day expects TreVeyon Henderson to be full go next week, after not playing Saturday against Maryland. pic.twitter.com/B3YnUXxGDT — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) October 7, 2023

Thoughts

What the heck happened? Last year this group was so solid, five deep with all of them playing solid. This year has been TreVeyon Henderson, some Chip Trayanum and then nothing. Miyan Williams seems to be in the dog house, Dallan Hayden is in line for a redshirt and Evan Pryor isn’t healthy? Part if it has to do with the line play, but it was very clear that it missed Henderson. Hopefully his injury is minor and he is ready for Penn State in two weeks.

Looking ahead to Purdue

Iowa entered today's game with three sacks on the season. The Hawkeyes racked up six of them in their 20-14 win vs. Purdue. pic.twitter.com/x3gmIM9pXi — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 7, 2023

Thoughts

The Boilermakers are not good, so this should be a fairly easy win for the Buckeyes. The key will be health and if needed, Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Henderson and anyone that has a few dings to sit this one out. It would give the young players a chance to get valuable game reps, while giving the stars a breather. It may not work out this way, but it would be nice.

Nationally

“That’s one of the biggest coaching mistakes at this level that I have ever seen in my lifetime.” Miami could've taken a knee and closed out Georgia Tech. Instead … disaster struck 😳 pic.twitter.com/I5vAvtn78p — ESPN (@espn) October 8, 2023

Thoughts

The Notre Dame win might not carry as much weight as it did last year, but as long as the Buckeyes keep doing their job, it might not matter. Georgia is going to be tough to beat again because it seems to need motivation to play, and when it does, it’s hard to beat. Oklahoma has now burst into the College Football Playoff scene, with a remaining schedule that should see the Sooners favored in the rest of their regular season games. I’m still laughing at Miami’s debacle, just terrible coaching.

